Mumbai: Three endangered turtles rescued from Andheri to be released into their natural habitat

The three endangered turtles were abandoned outside the house of an animal welfare activist who works for stray dogs and cats in Andheri West

The three endangered turtles will be released in their natural habitat according to the guidance of the Forest Department

Responding to an early morning call from an activist who rehabilitates stray dogs and cats, Sunish Subramanian - Honorary Wildlife Warden and Founder of NGO Plant & Animals Welfare Society – Mumbai & Amma Care Foundation (PAWS-Mumbai ACF) helped rescue endangered turtles today.



"Early morning, I received a call from an activist Anusha Srinivasan Iyer from Four Bungalows, Andheri West who rehabilitates stray dogs and cats. She told me that she found three abandoned turtles outside her house following which PAWS-Mumbai ACF Team rescued the three turtles (2 Soft Shelled Turtle & 1 Northern River Terrapin) which are protected under Schedule 1 of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972," said Sunish Subramanian.



The turtles were abandoned outside the bungalow of activist Anusha Srinivasan Iyer in a plastic bag



It should be noted that the animal welfare activist Anusha usually finds puppies and kittens abandoned outside her house but she was shocked to see that someone had abandoned three turtles in a bag outside her bungalow.



Anusha adds, "Normally, we get puppies and kittens abandoned outside our home, Pawsitive Farm Sanctuary, sometimes with their eyes closed. Today morning, we saw a large blue plastic cover and from it, one head popped out and a pair of eyes looked at me. It was a turtle. Upon looking inside the cover, there were three turtles quite large in size. And one did not look from the same family."

Since the Pawsitive Farm Sanctuary houses cats and dogs, Anusha decided to approach PAWS-Mumbai ACF as the NGO has been working towards rescuing reptiles and other wild species in Mumbai.



The rescued turtle being examined by the vet



Nisha Kunju who attended the rescue call said, "I was surprised when Anusha sent me photos of turtles in a plastic bag asking what should be done till our team reaches. I asked her to let them be as they were as we did not know their condition and keep a watch on it. We reached immediately and in half an hour, we had the turtles safely in a basket.”

Nisha also said that these three turtles are nothing but abandoned pets as they are of big species. She further added, "People tend to buy turtles when they are pint-sized for Feng Shui and good luck and are even gifted by friends, but as they grow, people want to get rid of them as the small fish tank becomes too small for the turtle. We have informed the Forest Department as it is Wildlife, the medical examination has been done and we will release them according to the guidance of the Forest Department."

Medical Examination Done:

Veterinarian Dr. Rahul Meshram whom PAWS Mumbai ACF consulted on the turtles, assures, "I have examined the three turtles. They are healthy and fit to be released in their natural habitat."

