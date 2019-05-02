Mumbai: Three-foot-long snake mysteriously appears in bank toilet, rescued in Kandivli

national

On spotting the animal, the staffers immediately informed the NGO SARRP, which sent a team and rescued it safely; it was released in the forest

NGO SARRP had asked the bank staffers to keep the washroom door closed so that the snake doesn't come out

The staffers of the Kandivli East branch of Union Bank of India were in for a shock on Tuesday morning when they spotted a three-feet-long Common Sand Boa snake inside the office washroom. However, they immediately informed NGO SARRP, which sent a team and safely rescued the animal.

Confirming the incident, Santosh Shinde from the NGO said, "When our team members received the call around 9.50 am, we asked the bank staffers to keep the washroom door closed so that the snake doesn't move out. We did not want any man-animal conflict to happen."

A volunteer of the NGO Amit Sadake reached the spot after some time and rescued the snake. "Following this, the rescuer examined the animal for any injuries but it was found to be fit, and hence, was released back into its natural habitat," added Shinde.

Sadake said that at the time of rescuing the snake, a number of customers were present at the bank, and if the snake had escaped from the washroom, the situation would have gotten worse.

Speaking about the possible way in which the animal might have entered the washroom, Shinde said, "The snake's entry into the toilet remains a mystery, as the windows were shut. Such a healthy snake could not have made its way through tiny gaps."

Similar incidents

. Last week the volunteers of NGO RAWW had rescued

. In the third week of April some volunteers attached with NGO RAWW had rescued a 1.5-feet-long venomous Indian Spectacled Cobra from the kitchen of a flat in the eastern suburbs.

. In the first week of April, a 7-feet-long Indian Rock Python was rescued by volunteers of NGO RAWW from the toilet of a house in Mulund.

