Mumbai: Toddler found dead after crawling out of home in Chinchpokli

The Kalachowkie cops and family had launched a search operation suspecting a kidnap, but the girl was finally found on the third floor covered in blood

Arushi Rane

A 16-month-old girl was found dead on the third floor of a Chinchpokli building on Tuesday evening. The girl, identified as Arushi Rane, had gone missing from home in the afternoon. The cops and family had launched a search operation suspecting a kidnap, but the girl was finally found on the third floor covered in blood.

She was rushed to KEM Hospital but was declared dead on arrival. The Kalachowkie police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in connection with the matter. Arushi Rane lived with her parents in Doctor Compound, Chinchpokli. On Tuesday afternoon, Arushi's parents had gone to their uncle's place, nearby. Sometime during the day, Arushi crawled out of their house.

"The child may have climbed to the 3rd floor from the 5th floor," a senior officer said. When the uncle and his family realised Arushi was missing, they started a search. An hour later, the Kalachowkie cops were alerted.

While searching, Arushi was found on the 3rd floor of the building next to which she had gone missing. She was lying face down. "Prima facie, there isn't any foul play suspected, but we are investigating the matter," said Dr Ravindra Shisve, additional commissioner (Central Region).

