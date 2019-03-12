Toddler dies after being bitten by snake in Pune

national

Representational Image

A toddler, who was playing marbles with a friend on Sunday evening and who had put his hand into a hole that a marble had slipped into, died some hours later when doctors discovered he had been bitten by a snake.

Although he was bleeding from the hand when he went home, it was only when he started vomiting some six hours later that his parents rushed him to a hospital, where he died later. They were shocked to hear that he had been bitten by a snake.

The police have identified the child as Krishna Naik-Rathod, 4. The Pimpri police station has registered the case of accidental death and are probing the case. Senior inspector Ranganathan Under of Pimpri police station said, "Krishna was playing marbles with his friend on Sunday evening near an under-construction area.

As a marble fell into one of the many holes in the ground there, he put his hand in, attempting to bring it out. He suddenly felt something was not right and when he pulled out his hand, it was bleeding from a small wound. He came running to his parents. However, as the parents did not know exactly how he had sustained the wound, they applied some medicine and he rushed back out to play."

He added, "He started vomiting and was rushed to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial hospital, where he was declared dead while undergoing treatment." Krishna's father Apurva said, "We cannot believe this has happened to us."

