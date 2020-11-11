Search

Mumbai: Total water cut in seven wards today

Updated: 11 November, 2020 07:36 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

The BMC is carrying out a major repair work on the main supply line of 1,800 mm diameter

The water cut is because of repair work beind done on a main pipe leak
The water cut is because of repair work beind done on a main pipe leak

Preparations for the Diwali festival at several homes might get delayed by a day as the BMC has decided to undertake major water works on Wednesday, which will lead to disruption in supply.

Also Read: Mumbai: BMC promises another site to footpath stall owners after serving eviction notice

There will be no supply from 10 am to 8 pm in A ward that includes Fort, B ward comprising Dongri, E ward comprising Byculla, F North ward comprising Wadala, F South ward comprising Sewri, and M East and M West wards that include Mankhurd and Chembur, respectively.

The BMC is carrying out a major repair work on the main supply line of 1,800 mm diameter.

Also Read: COVID-19: State's deaths drop to 46; in a first, Mumbai's deaths drop below 20

The civic body has asked residents to be cautious on Thursday, too, as the water pressure will be low. In a press release on Tuesday, the BMC added that because of the repair work, residents must boil and filter the water before drinking as a precaution.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 11 November, 2020 07:19 IST

Tags

brihanmumbai municipal corporationmumbaimumbai news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK