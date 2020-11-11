Mumbai: Total water cut in seven wards today

The water cut is because of repair work beind done on a main pipe leak

Preparations for the Diwali festival at several homes might get delayed by a day as the BMC has decided to undertake major water works on Wednesday, which will lead to disruption in supply.

Also Read: Mumbai: BMC promises another site to footpath stall owners after serving eviction notice

There will be no supply from 10 am to 8 pm in A ward that includes Fort, B ward comprising Dongri, E ward comprising Byculla, F North ward comprising Wadala, F South ward comprising Sewri, and M East and M West wards that include Mankhurd and Chembur, respectively.

The BMC is carrying out a major repair work on the main supply line of 1,800 mm diameter.

Also Read: COVID-19: State's deaths drop to 46; in a first, Mumbai's deaths drop below 20

The civic body has asked residents to be cautious on Thursday, too, as the water pressure will be low. In a press release on Tuesday, the BMC added that because of the repair work, residents must boil and filter the water before drinking as a precaution.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news