Crystal Tower fire: Man rushes to save family, tragically dies in elevator

Tragically, one of the victims, Ashok Sampat, was already outside the Crystal Tower building when the blaze began but had rushed back in to save his family on the 16th floor

Ashok Sampat

Despite repeated warnings not to use the lift during a fire, this time, too, firemen found two bodies in the lift at Crystal Tower. Tragically, one of the victims, Ashok Sampat, 45, was already outside the building when the blaze began but had rushed back in to save his family on the 16th floor. While his family was rescued on the fire brigade's table-turner ladder, Ashok's charred body was found in the lift.



Ashok's daughter mourns his death. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Kavita Ambekar, a family friend, recalled, "His daughters were sleeping when the fire broke out. He told everyone downstairs, 'I have to go up and save my family." The Sampats waited at the hospital for nearly five hours while the authorities struggled to identify the bodies.

Fire chief PS Rahangdale said, "In case of fire, citizens should completely avoid taking the lift . They must stay inside their homes, where they will be rescued safely by us."

Elevator death-traps

May 2018: Two people found dead in elevators after fire at Goregaon's Techniplex Complex

June 2015: Four persons suffocated to death in the lift in a Powai high-rise

Dec 2013: Two persons died of suffocation in the lift at Mont Blanc building, Kemps Corner

Oct 2009: Six Thane firemen choked to death in lift while carrying heavy equipment to the top floor of Tarangan society

