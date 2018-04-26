Mumbai Track Rage: RPF tip-off, tech assistance helped GRP to crack case

When the Kurla GRP began the probe, they first circulated the CCTV footage to all station personnel, canteen employees, and RPF and GRP men, in case they had seen or heard something



A CCTV grab showing the train running over Deepak Patwa at Mulund station

Two-fold help in the case - a tip-off by an RPF constable and technical assistance - is what enabled the GRP to track Manisha Khakdiya down and arrest her.

Step by step

When the Kurla GRP began the probe, they first circulated the CCTV footage to all station personnel, canteen employees, and RPF and GRP men, in case they had seen or heard something. An RPF constable then told investigators that the woman had approached him, after forgetting her bag on a train, and he had advised her to call the RPF helpline, which she had done.

Officers said they got her number after going through call detail records of the helpline. They went to the address in Wadala on which the mobile number was registered and found that her father used to stay there and that she had shifted to Dongri. GRP officers then went to Dongri police station and found out that a cheating case had been registered against her there.

They arrested her from her residence in Chembur and tracked down her cousin, who was with her during the incident. She has been made a witness in the case. Senior inspector Mahesh Balwantrao said the arrest was made with the help of CCTV and technical intelligence.

No match?

Manisha's lawyer, advocate Suhas Gaikwad, however, said she had been arrested based only on suspicion and it wasn't possible to match her face with the one caught on the CCTV.

Meanwhile, the GRP has intensified the search for the second accused, a man, who also had pushed Deepak Patwa. Officers said a passenger had caught the man, but he had managed to escape. The police have recorded the witness's statement and are preparing a sketch to try and trace him.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates