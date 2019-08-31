Mumbai: Train dashes into buffer-stop at Mumbai CSMT station

mumbai

The incident happened around 2.20 pm and the line was cleared by 2.50 pm. The train that had arrived from Thane damaged the signal lamp and the buffer stop

A CSMT bound local train dashed into the buffer stop at CSMT platform number three on Friday afternoon. There were no injuries as passenger eyewitnesses said that the train had come to stop at the right place and all passengers alighted. Later, somehow it started off again with a jerk and dashed into the buffer stop. This is the second incident this year.

The train in question has been the 2nd Bombardier class train received by the Western Railway a few years ago and later transferred to the Central Railway.

The incident happened around 2.20 pm and the line was cleared by 2.50 pm. The train that had arrived from Thane damaged the signal lamp and the buffer stop and was detained for about 30 minutes before normal operations resumed again.

The earlier incident involving an overspeeding harbour line local had occurred on April 26. Railway officials said that buffers erected with the principle to absorb such shocks.

Revealing details of the incident, officials said it would be impossible to say at this stage who was at fault. A detailed inquiry into the matter would ascertain at a later stage if there was a technical fault with the train or carelessness on the part of the motorman while bringing the train to a halt.

