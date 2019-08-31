Mumbai: Railways appoint consultant to develop Dadar station

mumbai

The Indian Railways has appointed a consultant for the redevelopment of Dadar railway station in Mumbai, Shiv Sena Member of Parliament Rahul Shewale said on Friday. He said that the railways should also take up development of smaller stations where there is a crowd like Chembur, Govandi GTB and Mankhurd.

To discuss the various issues related to Western Railway, a meeting with Members of Parliament in the jurisdiction of Western Railway's Mumbai Central Division was held at Western Railway's Headquarter building, Churchgate on Friday.

According to a press release issued by Shri Ravinder Bhakar, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, A. K. Gupta, General Manager of Western Railway discussed various passenger amenities related issues with MPs and briefed about the ongoing & futuristic projects on Western Railway's Mumbai Division. Gopal Shetty, Gajanan Kirtikar, Rahul Shewale, Rajendra Gavit, K. C. Patel, Majeed Memon, Husain Dalwai and Dr Heena Gavit attended this meeting.

Members of Parliament discussed and questioned issues related to passenger amenities, railway projects etc and desired that Railways should propagate the railway achievements. MPs found the replies satisfactory and praised Western Railway’s performance for the year 2018 – 19.

Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation also gave a detailed presentation with regards to the MUTP projects & briefed about the status of various ongoing & upcoming projects. Gajanan Kirtikar and other MPs unanimously raised the issue of the diversion of southbound trains due to landslides in Palghat Division of S. Railway and has requested to run the trains from Konkan route and not to divert the trains via other alternate routes to avoid inconvenience to the passengers travelling to Konkan region in view of the forthcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Western Railway has assured to do the needful. The Principal Heads of Departments of Western Railway, Divisional officials as well as MRVC officials were also present on this occasion.

