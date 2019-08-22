Tree Authority asks BMC officials to file FIR against MMRCL

mumbai

Following Aarey visit, panel refuses to okay move to remove 2,700 trees; directs police action against Metro

The Tree Authority has demanded an FIR against Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited for cutting trees at the proposed Metro III carshed site in Aarey without permissions. It also demanded a report of the 78,000 objections submitted by citizens.

Also Read: Mumbai: Metro work to blame for Sunday's flooding, says BMC

It has also demanded the report from tree experts, the status of court cases and plan of rehabilitation for tribals. The proposal for cutting 2,702 trees — tabled on August 13 —

will be discussed again once all the reports are tabled with it, members said.

After refusing to allow tree hacking in last week's meeting, 13 (11 of the 13 corporators and two of the five tree experts) TA members visited the site on Tuesday, where tribals and citizens gathered in large numbers.

Also Read: MMRCL starts cleaning choked nullah on WEH after BMC notice

"We observed that many trees have already been hacked even before the proposal is approved. Who gave them permission? We demand an FIR against MMRCL," said Yashwant Jadhav, Shiv Sena corporator. "We have asked the BMC administration to provide all reports in detail only after which the proposal will be discussed," said Abdul Malik, NCP corporator.

Abhijeet Samant, corporator and TA member has written a letter to the MMRCL requesting training and employment to local women and youth on the Metro III car shed and rail stations. He even asked Metro to provide primary health centres and creche facilities for these.

2,702

Proposed no. of trees to be cut that will be discussed once again

Also Read: Mumbai: MP Manoj Kotak takes up issue of damaged infrastructure due to Metro works

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates