Mumbai: MP Manoj Kotak takes up issue of damaged infrastructure due to Metro works

mumbai

Residents along the Jogeshwari-Vikroli Link Road near Gandhi Nagar junction have been facing issues like traffic jams and bad condition of roads

This picture has been used for representational purposes only

There is good news for the locals staying in eastern suburbs and along the Jogeshwari-Vikroli Link Road near Gandhi Nagar junction which has been witnessing a problem of traffic jams and uneven road surface due to metro construction work as BJP MP from the area Manoj Kotak has organised a meeting of local residents with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority(MMRDA) officials who have promised to look into the problems so that commuters don't have to face any problem.

It may be noted that at present the construction of Lokhandwala-Jogeshwari-Vikhroli-Kanjurmarg metro line 6 and Wadala Thane Kasarvadavli metro line 4 is going on in full swing. Metro line 6 that passes via the JVLR and section of metro line 4 that passes via LBS marg will intersect each other at the famous Gandhi Nagar junction in Vikroli. Due to the ongoing metro work, the local residents staying in the area and motorists passing via Gandhi Nagar junction have been facing a lot of issues like a traffic jam as the section of road are barricaded for metro work leading to traffic chaos during morning and evening peak hours.

The locals have also been complaining that the condition of Gandhi Nagar junction is also bad and at places along JVLR and LBS Marg, the side strip of the road is uneven, there has been a lack of street lights etc and taking all these things into consideration, a meeting was organised by MP between residents and MMRDA officials.

More than 250 people including local residents, members of the various residents association, ALMs, officials from BMC, police officials and MMRDA were present for the meeting that took place on Friday afternoon near IIT-Powai.

Talking to mid-day, BJP MP Manoj Kotak said, "The meeting between MMRDA officials attached to metro 4 and 6 project, local residents was successful as this will result in better coordination between residents, MMRDA, BMC and police and help in solving problems like traffic snarls and other civic issues faced by people staying in my constituency due to on-going metro rail projects in our constituency. The local residents brought to the notice of MMRDA officials issues like lack of non-functional street lights, bad condition of roads. MMRDA officials have agreed to look into the same so that motorists and local residents don't have to face any inconvenience. A committee at the local level has also been set and there will be a monthly review meeting to see if the issues have been addressed or not."

