Mumbai: Trees and plants in Matunga WR colony face concrete threat

The concrete is being poured close to the trees near building number 79 and 88

Representational Image

Ongoing concretization and landscaping work in Matunga's Western Railway (WR) colony is posing a threat to its trees and plants, a resident has alleged. The work has been going on for the past one week to make space for parking vehicles.

The resident said, "WR authorities are carrying out work inside the Matunga WR colony, which includes laying down roads and landscaping to make parking space. But the sorry part is that [in front of the Balmandir area] they are least bothered about the trees and plants. The concrete is being poured close to the trees near building number 79 and 88. If it is not removed, the trees might die."

The resident also alleged that the work is in violation of the National Green Tribunal's orders, which state that the space surrounding the tree base should be kept open and free from any concrete work.

Three days ago, the resident also filed a complaint with the local BMC ward office. "I'd filed a complaint with BMC, and on Thursday morning, civic officials called me to know the location of the trees that are in danger." Reacting to the allegations, a WR spokesperson said, "I will have to look into the matter before making any statement."

