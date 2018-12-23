Mumbai: Trenching work under the BMC scanner

national

Random checks to ascertain the quality of levelling on the roads

Ajoy Mehta

Even though monsoon ended months ago, city roads continue to be bumpy. Apart from conducting quality checks on repair and road construction, the BMC is going to check the quality of trenching as well.

In a meeting held earlier this week, municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta has instructed deputy municipal commissioners (DMCs) of all zones to carry random checks, fix irregularities and take serious action against any contractors responsible for shoddy work. While doing checks, irregularities in trenching work are likely to be unearthed.

According to the norms, laying of utilities should be minimum 3 feet deep and reinstatement work should be carefully done by levelling it on par with the remaining road, said officials. According to the discussion that took place, Mehta was of the opinion that it is missing in many cases and the utilities are laid just a foot below the surface and levelled haphazardly.

A senior civic official present in the meeting, who did not wish to be named, said, "This is likely to unearth a similar kind of scam, just like the road one, as we have been asked to check the trenching work and for faulty work. The contractors responsible for overseeing the work will face action if there's negligence." Vinod Chithore, director of engineering services and projects in the BMC, could not be reached for a comment.

