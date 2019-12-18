Mumbai: Pillion rider dies after speeding tempo collides with bike in Goregaon

This image has been used for representational purposes only

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Two people, an auto driver and a pillion rider lost their lives in separate road accidents on Monday, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

A 40-year-old businesswoman named Nipa Shah was riding a two-wheeler with her friend, Manju Borat, riding pillion near MG Road, Link Road junction in Goregaon when a speeding tempo collided with their bike. The two women fell into a pit at a construction site. The tempo also crashed into the pit and the two women were stuck underneath it. While the by-standers pulled out Shah, Borat could not be rescued and was declared dead on admission by a nearby hospital. The tempo driver, 27, has been arrested.

In the second incident, a rickshaw driver, Rajendra Prasad Yadav, 45, was taking a U-turn on the road behind Inorbit Mall in Malad West when an SUV which was coming from the opposite side collided into his vehicle. He was rushed to a hospital where he surrendered during treatment. The driver of the SUV, Priya Sinha was arrested.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates