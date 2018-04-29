Mumbai: Two people relieving themselves die after Bhandup toilet collapses

According to residents, the two were stuck in the debris for nearly five hours before being rescued



Two people relieving themselves lost their life after a 20-seat public toilet at Saisadan Society of Om Pimpaleshwar Colony, Bhandup West, came crashing down on Saturday morning. The deceased have been identified as Labuben Dhirubhai Jetwa, 42, a homemaker, and Laxman Babalal Dewasi, 45, an employee of a garment store. According to residents, the two were stuck in the debris for nearly five hours before being rescued.

"Both had head injuries and bruises. The bodies have been sent for postmortem," said an official from Rajawadi Hospital. Residents of the society claimed that a crack had developed on one of the walls of the toilet around 20 days ago. However, no one had raised an alarm.

