Mumbai: Two Western Railway local trains extended, timings changed from today

The Western Railway, on Thursday, announced that it has revised the timetable for local trains running for essential workers as per demand and extended services of two local trains running between Virar and Dahanu all the way to Churchgate.

After being shut since March 23 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the local train services were resumed from June 15 on the Mumbai suburban section. The services were gradually increased for the convenience of passengers and to avoid crowding and maintain social distancing. At present, 350 special suburban services are being operated by WR for essential services staff as notified by the Maharashtra government.

"As per demands received from the staff of essential category, the Western Railway has made an important revision in timings of four originating/ terminating Dahanu Road special local trains and has decided to extend two existing special suburban services between Dahanu Road and Virar up to Churchgate with effect from July 17, 2020," Western Railway's chief public relations officer Sumit Thakur said.

He reiterated that these special suburban services are not for general passengers/public and are strictly only for essential staff as identified by the state government.

As per the revised timings from July 17, the first train from Dahanu Road i.e. DRD-2 will now depart at 4.40 am to reach Churchgate at 7.15 am. This train was earlier departing from Dahanu Road at 5.40 am and running only up to Virar, which now has been extended up to Churchgate. The next local train DRD-4 departing from Dahanu Road at 5.40 am will reach Virar at 6.55 am. Earlier, DRD 4 was departing from Dahanu Road at 7.05 am and was reaching Virar at 8.20 am.

Similarly, in the Dahanu-direction, the first local for Dahanu Road DRD-1 will depart from Virar at 4.15 am to reach Dahanu Road at 5.30 am. Earlier, DRD-1 would depart at 5 am from Virar and reached Dahanu Road at 6.15 am.

DRD-9 which was originating from Virar for Dahanu Road at 9.10 am, will now originate from Churchgate at 7.40 am to reach Dahanu Road at 10.25 am. These changes will be especially beneficial for those essential category staff, who have been working in the night shifts.

