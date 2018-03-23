Mumbai: Uber to reinstate blacklisted drivers with no criminal records

A day after the strike of Ola drivers in the city was called off, the Maharashtra Navnirman Vahatuk Sena (MNVS) announced on Thursday that the protest for Uber drivers had also been withdrawn



Representational picture

A day after the strike of Ola drivers in the city was called off, the Maharashtra Navnirman Vahatuk Sena (MNVS) announced on Thursday that the protest for Uber drivers had also been withdrawn. The decision was taken after successful talks between the Uber management and the union in the presence of the Mumbai police.

As part of the talks that happened at the Ghatkopar police station in Chirag Nagar on Thursday afternoon, the Uber management agreed to reinstate blacklisted drivers, who do not have criminal records, use Marathi language for communication and remove bouncers from offices. MNS union leader Sanjay Naik said that as far as the other demands were concerned, the Uber officials said they would discuss the matter with the national head and get back within 15 days.

Speaking to mid-day, an Uber spokesperson said, "We met a delegation of driver partners and discussed their concerns. We have taken feedback from them as well. We remain committed to serving the city and ensuring that drivers have access to stable earning opportunities."

15

No. of days after which Uber management would discuss about the other demands

