Mumbai: Unidentified man's body found in a well in Virar

Representational Picture

An unidentified person’s body was found in a well near RJ Naka at Virar on Sunday morning.

According to police sources, the man appears to be aged between 35 and 40. Some passers-by informed the police. A team from Virar police station fished out the body from the well. It was sent to the Government Hospital for post-mortem.

A sky blue handkerchief was found tied around the neck, and blood had oozed out of the nose of the person. Murder cannot be ruled out, said a police official from Virar police station.

The police are inquiring in the neighbourhood to identify the deceased. An ADR has been registered and the investigation is on, said PRO Hemant Katkar from Palghar district police.

