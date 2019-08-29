Mumbai University launches India's first digital database of academicians

mumbai

The objective of the initiative is to bring professors of different higher educational institutions under one umbrella to help institutes to form better teaching-learning methods

On Wednesday, Mumbai University has launched India's first-ever digital database of academicians across India called 'Academicsthan.com'. The web portal was launched by Vinod Tawde, Higher And Technical Education minister of Maharashtra at the Firozshah Mehta Bhawan in Mumbai University's Kalina campus.

The objective of the initiative is to bring professors of different higher educational institutions under one umbrella for effective give and take in academia and help institutes to form better teaching-learning methods. While speaking at the inauguration of the event, Tawde said, "This initiative is a very commendable effort which will help in creating a database of all the academicians across the state. This will open more avenues of higher education for students as well as create more opportunities. In today's changing times, higher education too needs such a modern tool to facilitate academia."

The initiative to launch India's first-ever digital database of academicians has been conceptualised by Deepakkumar Mukadam, who is a Governor appointed nominee on the Mumbai University's Management Council. Talking about the concept, Mukadam said, "This will be an up-to-date database of professors of higher education institutions across India. The objective was to create such a digital directory so that everybody will be able to take benefit from the expertise of different professors and academicians from different sectors."

Mukadam further added, "Apart from this, the portal is expected to give information of all existing regulations governing educational institutions, as well as newer ones, will keep upgrading. All this information is expected to help all universities and higher educational institutions to form better and effective academic policies too."

