Mumbai University may soon have program on heritage literacy

Vinod Tawde also reiterated the idea of such a certificate course by Mumbai University while speaking at the event

UNESCO India awarded Universityâ€™s project of restoration of the Rajabai Clock Tower and Library Building

Mumbai University may soon have a program on heritage literacy. The idea was mooted as Governor of Maharashtra Ch. Vidyasagar Rao accepted the UNESCO Asia Pacific Award for Cultural Heritage Conservation on behalf of Mumbai University on Wednesday for its project of restoration of the Rajabai Clock Tower. The award was presented by Eric Falt, Director, UNESCO (India) while Minister of Higher Education Vinod Tawde, Vice-Chancellor Suhas Pednekar, Chairperson of Indian Heritage Society Anita Garware, Architect Brinda Somaya and TCS COO N G Subramaniam were present for the event.

"South Mumbai can become the best heritage district of India," said Governor while accepting the award. He also said, "Mumbai has got world heritage sites such as CST station and wonderful edifices such as BMC headquarters, CSMV Museum, David Sassoon Library, Synagogues, Churches, Temples, old Government Houses, Asiatic Society and many others. We must identify these buildings, restore them and develop a heritage tourism circuit." Noting that many countries of the world possess one or two heritage monuments and yet they attract millions of tourists, the Governor said developing a Heritage Circuit will help us attract tourists and create employment opportunities for the people. He asked the University of Mumbai to involve students in the heritage movement and to start Certificate Programmes on heritage and history of the city.

Higher education minister, Vinod Tawde also reiterated the idea of such a certificate course by Mumbai University while speaking at the event. He said, "Mumbai has a legacy of heritage structures with several buildings of historical and architectural importance standing tall and strong in the city. To pass on this legacy, it is important to include citizens at large in the activities and attempts of restoration of heritage structures. A certificate course on it could be an effort toward it."

The University’s project of restoration of the Rajabai Clock Tower and Library Building has received the Honorable Mention award from UNESCO India on the year 2018. The award was presented today. The restoration was carried at the initiative of the Indian Heritage Society with financial support from Tata Consultancy Services.

