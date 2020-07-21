Mumbai University tells students to come to office to submit forms, fees

In a classic case of contradiction, when the state government cancelled examinations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mumbai University is asking for physical submission of exam forms and fee receipts of students. This has led to major stress among students, many of whom are in their hometowns.

A Mumbai University circular dated July 2 extended the deadline for the examination registration process and explained its format. But it also read that once the online form is completed, its physical copy and fee receipts should be submitted to respective departments. Since many students returned to their hometowns after the lockdown was declared, it is not possible for them to complete this submission before the July 30 deadline.



Siddharth Ingle, Maharashtra Students Union

"I am in Nashik with my family. I cannot travel to Mumbai now just to submit the examination form and Demand Draft of the fee. Considering the situation, the varsity should look at alternatives such as accepting examination forms online along with online payments," said a student of the Law department requesting anonymity.

The student also added that there are many others away from the city currently and are not in a position to travel merely for this purpose.

'MU has forgotten pandemic'

Not long ago, the University asked for examination fees even though there were no exams going to be held, saying that the cost would cover the evaluation process and issuing of degrees.

Another student who lives in Mumbai said, "The varsity seems to have forgotten the pandemic. It's high time that they go online. I may be in Mumbai but to reach Fort campus for my LLM examination work is not an easy task amid a partial lockdown. Moreover, the risk of exposure is great, which is why the government cancelled exams in the first place."

Siddharth Ingle of the Maharashtra Students Union, said, "This is really ironic that we are all talking about online learning and examinations but the varsity does not have an online payment gateway. I have demanded an online payment mode even in the past. In the digital age, Mumbai University is still depending on old practices of DD."

The Director of Board of Examinations and Evaluation at Mumbai University, Vinod Patil, said, "This is for post-graduate courses and we have been extending the deadline. We will extend it further if required. But the process cannot be shifted online immediately. We are telling such students to share their confirmation through email and they may complete the submission when they get to come to the university."

