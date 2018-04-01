Mumbai University to launch mobile app that acts as students' PA

It seems this is not the first time an app is being launched by Mumbai University



Mumbai University

Mumbai University (MU) will soon launch a mobile application, that will allow students to download hall tickets, and give information on time-table, syllabus, exam schedules etc. After a question was raised by a Senate member Parvin Patkar of Yuva Sena over the varsity's inadequate usage of technology, the news of the mobile app was announced.

Answering the question raised by Patkar, registrar, Dinesh Kamble, said, "A Mobile Application is in the making with help from MKCL (Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation Ltd.) It will soon be launched and is expected to offer great convenience to students. It will be made available on iOS and android phones."

It seems this is not the first time an app is being launched by MU. A senior official said, "In 2015, an app was launched but students did not have access to it."

Also Read: Student Panic As Mumbai University Stalls Declaring TYBA Semester Five Results

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates