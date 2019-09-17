Mumbai University's new convocation attire may get Indian touch

The Mumbai University has planned to do away with traditional convocation robes and caps, and bring in new attire that will not only be appropriate for city's weather conditions but will also reflect the Indian culture. The new attire will be introduced at this year's ceremony, said the MU.

The MU has set up a committee comprising textile experts to finalise the new outfit. The decision to scrap black robe and cap for students and white robe for the dignitaries was taken at the Management Council meeting of last week.

Deputy Registrar and MU PRO Leeladhar Bansod said, "In case of convocation attire, we have received feedback that it is uncomfortable. The committee will take three major parameters — Indian culture, quality and comfort — into consideration while designing the attire."

The Mumbai University will introduce the new outfit at the official convocation ceremony at MU's Fort campus. Affiliated colleges "will have the freedom to either change use the new attire stick to the existing one," Bansod said.

A member of the MU's management council has, however, questioned the successful introduction of the new attire this year.

"Generally, MU convocation is held in December or January, but the Vice-Chancellor has proposed that it should be held in October so the students get their degrees early on. If it is held in October, there is hardly any time to finalise new attire," the member said.

Some have even questioned the suggestion of Indian culture. A principal from an affiliated college said, "The convocation attire is worn for a short span of time, so there is no question of discomfort. Also, how exactly will the new attire adhere to the Indian culture is something to be seen, because the existing robes aren't against Indian culture as such."

