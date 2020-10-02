Mumbai Unlock 5.0: What can't gyms do that restaurants and bars can do?

Many gym owners set up their business with the help of loans and have heavy debts. Representation pic

With Unlock 5 bringing no respite for gyms, business owners and gym enthusiasts are losing hope of having their grievances addressed, especially when bars, restaurants, hotels and several other businesses are allowed to operate. The industry is now claiming that the government is snubbing them over ego issues.

People from the industry now claim that permissions are not being given only because they sought help from political leaders from opposition parties.

Praveen Pandav, a gym owner from Thane, said, "This is getting too difficult. We don't know what is it that gym owners can't do but bars and restaurants can. We can also have limited entry, we can also sanitise our establishment. There are no answers from the state government. According to me, over half the gyms in the state have shut down permanently. And over 10 lakh people have lost their jobs."



Praveen Pandav, gym owner

"Many gym owners set up their business using loans and have heavy debts. If gyms are not allowed to operate soon, there will be suicides across the industry," he added.

'This is govt's failure'

The gym and fitness industry is one of the biggest in the state, with experts suggesting that the lockdown has put 10 lakh jobs at stake. A delegation had met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and has been told by other politicians that meeting the other Thackeray was a mistake.

Santan D Fernandes, a bodybuilder and athlete, said, "COVID-19 is a part of government's failure. Instead of penalising citizens through the lockdown, the government should have managed it better. All politicians we met gave us assurances. Some claim that our meeting with Raj Thackeray caused a stir, that we shouldn't have met opposition leaders. I guess the government does not want us to exercise and stay fit."



Industry people say over half the gyms in the state have shut down. REPRESENTATION PIC

Pritesh Jagtap, a trainer and manager at an Andheri gym has taken up a delivery job after the gym closed. "Fortunately, one of my clients wanted me to train them online so I am able to pay the rent," Jagtap said.

Mahendra Chavhan, president of Maharashtra Gym Owner Association and a world champion bodybuilder, said, "We are ready to adhere to guidelines, but why are we not allowed to open? We protested against the ban on August 5 and the government filed cases against us. Can't we ask for our wellness and bread and butter?"



Praveen Pandav

Another gym owner told mid-day on condition of anonymity, "The leadership in Shiv Sena has been fuming because we met Raj. Gyms in other states are allowed to operate, but we aren't. If this is true, I am not sure if permissions will come even in a month or two."

Also Read: Mumbaikars, save the date! Restaurants and bars to open October 5th; cinemas remain closed

What Sena says

"We are aware of the plight of people from the gym industry. Many of them have met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who has assured them of permissions. We can expect permissions in the next Unlock. Gyms are important for fitness but right now, we are concerned about everyone's health," said Sanjay Raut, Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson for the Shiv Sena.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news