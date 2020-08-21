Mumbai: Vidyavihar bridge work finally back on track after two years

Stuck in red tape since 2018, the project for construction of a crucial road overbridge in Vidyavihar got a push on Thursday, following some activism by BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP Manoj Kotak. Vidyavihar, which has major educational institutions and public hospitals, needed faster east-west connectivity, hence, the bridge was planned.

The work order was issued in April 2018 with a deadline of November 2020. In its absence, commuters have to take a detour through Ghatkopar or Kurla stations.

"During a review, I found that the work was not moving, as there was lack of coordination between the BMC and Central Railway, the agencies involved in the project.



Hence, I had to summon officials of both departments on the spot and ask them to expedite the work. I have given the CR team seven days to submit the relevant drawings and plans," North East MP Kotak told mid-day.

The bridge is about 480 metres long with width ranging from 17.5 to 24.5 metres. Initially, the total cost of the project was estimated at about R10 crore, but two years later, it has gone up to R88,42,49,110. Local activist Anil Galgali, who had been following the issue from Day 1, said the cost shot up almost eight times because of delay in correspondence between the two agencies.

CR chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar refuted the allegations of delay and said that there is a due process to be followed. "The General Arrangement Drawing (GAD) of the bridge the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai submitted was approved by the railways in June 2016. Again in December 2019, BMC submitted revised GAD for reconfirmation and revalidation and the railways approved it in February 2020. BMC submitted the part design of the bridge in July 2020 and it is being reviewed by CR for approval. Once that is done, documents shall be processed for Railway Safety commissioner's sanction for commencement of work," he said.

