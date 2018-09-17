Mumbai: Volunteers collect broken Ganpati idols from Juhu, Dadar beaches

ganesh-chaturthi

The broken and intact Ganpati idols were then handed over to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) personnel, to dispose of properly

Chinu Kawatra with one of the idols that washed up at a beach

Year after year, it is the same old story. While the city brings Lord Ganesha home with much fanfare, and immerses the idol in the sea after a few days, volunteers across the city are left to pick up the pieces. Literally.

Over a thousand volunteers, who have joined hands with social activist Chinu Kawatra's NGO to clean up beaches, found 35 idols at Juhu and 15 at Dadar. The broken and intact idols were then handed over to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) personnel, to dispose of properly. Kawatra, a devotee himself, said, 'Ganesh brings happiness, but it is sad how we treat our God, after the festival. I am a huge devotee of Ganesh and it hurts to see his idols lying in pieces on beaches. The plaster of Paris idols are especially damaged. Their hands, legs, trunks are broken."

He said, "The idols are also heavy as they are filled with sand. Like we do the visarjan of Ganesh, we picked up the idols and their parts with the utmost care and love and handed them over to BMC officials. But, I will still say I am happy to see a small change in society, as some people are switching to eco-friendly Ganesh idols and decorations. We shouldn't destroy the environment and the earth over our celebrations."

