Mumbai weather: Relief from cold weather, as temperature rises on Monday

The temperature recorded for Mumbai at 8 am on Monday (February 11, 2019), was 14 degrees Celsius minimum and 33 degrees Celsius maximum for 24 hours and 16 degrees Celsius minimum and 33 degrees Celsius maximum for 48 hours

After a chilly weekend, the maximum and minimum temperatures in Mumbai rose on Monday. The weather bureau attributes this rise to change in wind direction and predict that temperatures will climb further in the next few days

The maximum temperature recorded at the Colaba and Santacruz observatories of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday was 32.5 degrees Celsius and 32.3 degrees Celsius which was higher than Saturday. The temperature recorded by IMD on Monday (February 11, 2019, at 8 am) for Mumbai is 14 degrees Celsius minimum and 33 degrees Celsius maximum for 24 hours and 16 degrees Celsius minimum and 33 degrees Celsius maximum for 48 hours.

According to IMD, clear skies are expected on Monday which will stay the full week barring February 13 and 14 when partly cloudy sky is expected.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai, recorded the lowest maximum temperature on February 8 in a decade at 24.50C at Colaba and 24.20C at Santacruz. The lowest maximum temperature until now was recorded at 26.30C in February of 2014.

According to data provided by IMD Mumbai, it had never gone below the 26.03 mark in the past decade. Citizens were caught unawares by the sudden nip in the air as minimum temperatures dipped to a record low.

