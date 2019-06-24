Mumbai: Western Railway announces Ganapati special trains

national

Western Railway will run three special trains for the convenience of passengers during Ganapati Festival

For the convenience of passengers during Ganapati Festival and to clear the extra rush during the festive season, Western Railway will run three Special trains, i.e. one from Mumbai Central to Mangalore, 2 from Bandra Terminus to Mangalore on special fare.

Train No. 09001/ 09002 Mumbai Central – Mangalore (Weekly) Special Train on Special fare [6 trips]. Train No. 09001 Mumbai Central – Mangalore Weekly Special Train will leave Mumbai Central at 11.55 pm on Wednesday and will arrive Vasai Road at 1.10 am and will reach Mangalore at 9.55 pm on Thursday. This train will run from 28th August, 2019 to 11th September, 2019. In return direction Train No.09002 Mangalore – Mumbai Central Weekly Special Train will leave Mangalore at 11.55 pm on Thursday and will reach Vasai Road at 8.30 pm and will arrive in Mumbai Central at 10.25 pm on Friday. This train will run on from 29th August, 2019 to 12th September, 2019. The train will halt at Borivali, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sangmeshwar, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Madure, Thivim, Madgaon, Karwar, Kumta, Bhatkal, Mookambika Rd, Kundapura, Udupi, Mulki and Surathkal stations in both directions. The train will have AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class & Pantry car coaches.

Train No. 09009/ 09010 Bandra (T) – Mangalore (Weekly) Special Train on Special fare [4 trips]. Train No. 09009 Bandra (T) – Mangalore Weekly Special Train will leave Bandra (T) at 11.45 pm on Tuesday and will arrive Vasai Road at 1.10 am next day and will reach Mangalore at 9.55 pm on Wednesday. This train will run on 3rd September& 10th September, 2019. In return direction Train No.09010 Mangalore – Bandra (T) Weekly Special Train will leave Mangalore at 11.55 pm on Wednesday and will reach Vasai Road at 8.30 pm next day and will arrive Bandra (T) at 10 pm on Thursday. This train will run on from 4th September and 11th September, 2019. The train will halt at Borivali, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sangmeshwar, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Madure, Thivim, Madgaon, Karwar, Kumta, Bhatkal, Mookambika Rd, Kundapura, Udupi, Mulki and Surathkal stations in both directions. The train will have AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, Sleeper Class, General Second Class& Pantry car coaches.

Train No. 09011/ 09012 Bandra (T) – Mangalore (Weekly) AC Special Train on Special fare [4 trips]. Train No. 09011 Bandra (T) – Mangalore Weekly AC Special Train will leave Bandra (T) at 11.45 pm on Sunday and will arrive Vasai Road at 1.10 am next day and will reach Mangalore at 9.55 pm on Monday. This train will run on 1st September & 8th September 2019. In return direction Train No.09012 Mangalore – Bandra (T) Weekly AC Special Train will leave Mangalore at 11: 55 pm on Monday and will reach Vasai Road at 8.30 pm next day and will arrive Bandra (T) at 10 pm on Tuesday. This train will run on 2ndSeptember&9th September 2019. The train will halt at Borivali, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sangmeshwar, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Madure, Thivim, Madgaon, Karwar, Kumta, Bhatkal, Mookambika Rd, Kundapura, Udupi, Mulki and Surathkal stations in both directions. The train will have AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier&AC Chair Car coaches.

Bookings for Train nos. 09001, 09009 & 09011 will open from June 27, 2019, at all PRS counters and on the IRCTC website.

