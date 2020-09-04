Mumbai: Will BEST convert scrapped buses into public toilets?

Even as more than 900 BEST buses have been lined up for disposal, a unique initiative of neighbouring state Karnataka's public transport department might turn out to be beneficial for Mumbai as well. The southern state has converted a scrapped bus into a mobile public toilet for women.

As reported by mid-day earlier, most of the BEST buses that will be scrapped are in good condition, but technically their fitness certificates have expired and hence they need to be phased out. Speaking to mid-day, Rohit Dhende of Bus For Us Foundation, said, "Most of the scrapped buses in Karnataka are being used as toilets for women. We can try the same in Maharashtra."

Explaining how the process works, a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) spokesperson said, "At Kempegowda bus station, the KSRTC has converted a scrap bus into a toilet-cum-public-room for women. The bus uses power generated through solar energy and has sensor lights, a washbasin and a place to feed babies and change their diapers. The Bengaluru International Airport Authority has paid R12 lakh for the project as part of their CSR activities. The bus has three Indian-style toilet seats and two western ones, and is also equipped with an incinerator and sanitary napkin vending machine."

As far as the BEST's plan to scrap its buses are concerned, trade union leaders, bus enthusiasts, transport experts and citizens had expressed dismay saying that the vehicles were in good condition and could be used for a few more years before new ones were procured.

BEST officials said a number of buses that had been procured between 2005-06 had reached the age-limit of 15 years, after which they needed to be removed from passenger service. About converting the buses into public toilets, the officials said they were open to the idea if anyone approached them with the regulations and sponsored it as well.

