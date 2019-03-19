Mumbai: Within 24 hours, cops arrest teen for abducting infant at Dadar

crime

She said a 12-13-year-old boy who'd been playing with her son for a couple of hours said he was taking him nearby to play with him, but he never returned, said a police officer from Shivaji Park police station

The kidnapper was caught from Dadar station. File Pic

Within 24 hours, the Shivaji Park police arrested a 13-year-old boy for allegedly kidnapping a one-and-a-half-year-old baby. The child's disappearance was reported by his mother to the cops on March 7.

She said a 12-13-year-old boy who'd been playing with her son for a couple of hours said he was taking him nearby to play with him, but he never returned, said a police officer from Shivaji Park police station.

At Ghansoli

A case was registered at the police station under section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code. Cops checked CCTV footage and established that the boy had taken a local train towards Kalyan. After checking more footage, it was found that the boy had alighted at Ghansoli.

Teams were deputed to Ghansoli and police stations in Navi Mumbai and Thane were alerted about the incident as well. Then, around 6 pm on March 8, the Kalwa police informed them about a boy who matched the kidnapped kid's description. A team rushed to Kalwa police station with the mother and confirmed the kid's identity. By then, the kidnapper had returned to Dadar station and caught by cops.

Caught in Dadar

During investigation, the accused said he picked up and left with the child after the infant's mother yelled at him for playing with him. He abandoned the kid at Mafatlal hutment in Kalwa. From there, one of the residents saw the child and informed Kalwa police about it.

"By that time, we'd received information from Dadar police station about the kidnapper," said a police officer. The minor was arrested and presented before the Juvenile Justice Board, which sent him to the Dongri Children's Home.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh Police rescues abducted child within 24 hours

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates