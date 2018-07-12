Mumbai: Woman biker commits suicide, leaves note saying she was going to meet her dead parents

Woman biker commits suicide in Goregaon home, leaves behind a note saying she took the step as her dreams remained unfulfilled

A female motorcycle coach committed suicide on Tuesday evening by hanging from the ceiling fan in her Goregaon East home. The deceased has been identified as Chetna Pandit, 27. She has left behind a note, blaming no one, and saying that she took the extreme step because her dreams remained incomplete. She is survived by her brother Harshal. Chetna was residing in the Padmavati co-op housing society in Goregaon East with three other roommates since the last four months.

Didn't open the door

Around 6.30 pm, one of her roommates got home and rang the doorbell. But Chetna did not open the door. The roommate then called her mobile number but got no response there either.



Chetna enjoyed bike riding and used to be out of Mumbai most of the time

After various failed attempts, she got a key maker to their home, who made another set, after which she was able to enter the flat. But upon entering, she ran out screaming after seeing Chetna's body hanging from the ceiling fan. The neighbours and the roommate informed the landlord about the incident, some of them also called the police. The Dindoshi police team rushed to the spot and took Chetna's body to the Sidharth hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

Her roommate told the cops that Chetna was a nice person and non-problematic. She enjoyed bike riding and used to be out of Mumbai most of the time on tours. She said they'd never heard from her about having any problem in her life that would lead her to suicide, said a police official from Dindoshi police station.

No one to blame

The official said they found a suicide note while searching the house, which stated no one should be held responsible for her death. Chetna said she took the step because her wishes and dreams remained unfulfilled. "Mummy and papa, I am coming to you," she wrote, also leaving a message behind for Harshal saying, "Harshal, I love you and I'm sorry." She also mentioned a friend and asked her to always keep smiling.

Hailing from Shimoga in Karnataka, Chetna and Harshal moved to Mumbai to live with their maternal aunt in Tardeo after their parents passed away. Chetna had recently moved out because her uncle disliked her affinity for motorbikes. Chetna was a road captain at the Enfield Riders Club and worked at a Royal Enfield showroom in Andheri. "We have recorded her roommates', brother and neighbours' statements and registered an Accidental Death Report. An inquiry is on," said senior inspector of Dindoshi police station Rajaram Vhanmane.

