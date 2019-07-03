Mumbai: Woman delivers baby boy on platform at Dombivli Railway station

national

According to the police, once she reached Dombivli railway station, she got off the train along with a passenger nurse

Photo of the woman during delivery. Pics/ Suraj Ojha

A 29-year-old woman was apparently travelling from Khadawali to CSMT in order to get admitted at Cama Hospital after she was facing major labour pains. The woman is identified as Jasmin Shabbir Shaikh.

With much difficulty and help, she delivered a baby boy on platform no 3 at Dombivli railway station. After that at around 7.21 am, she was taken to a clinic in Dombivli in order for a dressing, suction etc.

Dr Akshay, who was present at the clinic at the time, attended to both, the mother and the baby boy. Later, both were shifted to a local government hospital for further treatment along with a Government Railway Police (GRP) and her husband.

In another incident, a woman who had petitioned the Bombay high court a week ago for permission to terminate her 28-week pregnancy after finding that the fetus had a major brain anomaly delivered the baby at Sion Hospital. The baby was born a day before a JJ medical board affirmed that the woman could terminate the pregnancy due to mental agony the fetus's condition was causing her. On Monday, the baby's father told the vacation bench of Justices Bharati Dangre and Nitin Jamdar that she had given birth at 29 weeks.

The couple's advocate, Prosper D'Souza stated the baby's health appeared to be critical. "Who will look after the baby? The mother is house-bound and her partner does odd jobs as an electrician and plumber. They were in a decade-long courtship and have been living together for less than a year," the advocate added stating that the couple would not be able to handle the financial strain of the child's health. He said, if necessary, the petition would now be amended and a plea to make the state parens patriae (legal protector) be added. Prosper D'Souza cited an order passed by a bench headed by Justice Abhay Oka in April which had outlined that in certain cases medical boards can recommend abortions beyond 20 weeks.

