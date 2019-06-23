Thane Crime: Glass bottle hurled at ladies coach, three women injured

crime

The women boarded the CSMT-end coach of Dombivli-bound slow local from Thane at around 9 pm and when the train was crossing Vitawa bridge, a glass bottle was hurled towards the ladies coach

Representational image

Three women in the ladies coach of a local train on Friday night were hit by a glass bottle flung by a miscreant after the train passed the Thane station. A fourth woman from Dombivli also complained of being hit by a bottle between Kalwa-Mumbra on the same train but RPF denied the incident. The victims Sushmita Gavkar (22) and Asha Patil (32) sustained serious injuries and were taken for medical treatment at Kalwa station, while the commuter from Mumbra suffered minor injuries but preferred treatment at home.

Thane railway police stated the women had boarded the CSMT-end coach of Dombivli-bound slow local from Thane platform 2 at around 9 pm. The train was crossing Vitawa bridge when the bottle was hurled towards the ladies coach. It first hit the side steel bars of the coach. According to the Times of India, Asha Patil shrieked as a big part of the broken bottle hit her forehead and the shards injured her wrists.

Sushmita Gavkar, who was standing next to her in the aisle, also suffered injuries, while a few pieces also hit the Mumbra passenger. As the train reached Kalwa, commuters alerted railway officials, who took them to the emergency medical room. Smita Dhakne, the Senior inspector stated they had started investigations and will look into the matter.

