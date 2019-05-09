Watch video: Alert cop saves 65-year-old woman from being crushed under train

national

While boarding the local train, the woman lost her grip and fell from the ladies compartment which was located in the middle

An alert Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) officer saved a senior citizen who lost control while boarding a local train at Dadar railway station in Mumbai.

It was a lucky day for the 65-year-old woman who wanted to board the Karjat fast local train from platform number 4. At around 3:07 pm, the Karjat local train arrived at the station platform.

After its scheduled halt, the train began to move which is when the woman tried to enter the train. While boarding the local train, the woman lost her grip and fell from the ladies compartment which was located in the middle of the train.

Prasad Pandhare, the Senior Inspector of Dadar GRP, said, "The MSF constable Pramod Tayade who was deployed at the Dadar Railway station platform for passenger luggage theft duty, suddenly heard the commotion and immediately sprung into action. Using his presence of mind, he swiftly managed to save the 65-year-old woman from being sucked under the Karjat fast local train on seeing the commotion."

In March 2019, Sub-Inspector Rekha Mishra and constable Diwan Singh were making the rounds on duty on Dadar's railway platform no 6, when they found two petrified minors weeping. According to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Dadar, the boy and girl were siblings. The boy told the police that as their mother was out of town, they were alone at home. The RPF took good care of them providing refreshments and soft drinks. The boy had his father's mobile number written on a slip, which Mishra used to contact him. The father then came to the RPF office in Dadar and after procedural formalities, the minor children were handed over to him.

In October 2018, Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable, Salim Shaikh, who had managed to catch hold of an African drug peddler Kone Adama, even after being hit on his head with a bamboo stick, was given the Central Railway General Managers' award for his act of bravery. Shaikh managed to catch hold of one of them, who tried to escape by hitting him on his head with a bamboo stick. He had suffered grievous injuries in the process. Even two other cops, who tried to help him, suffered minor injuries. The police immediately arrested Adama and sent Shaikh to the hospital.

