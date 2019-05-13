Minor boys performing death-defying stunts in Mumbai locals arrested

crime

A recent video surfaced online wherein a minor boy was seen performing a dangerous stunt on a local train. However, the Mumbai railway police managed to get hold of him later

The Mumbai railway police have booked two minors for performing death-defying stunts in local trains on the harbour line. In a recent story published by mid-day, the accused was seen performing stunts in a Mumbai local after which the GRP sprung into action and formed a special team to nab these boys. Several videos surfaced online wherein people are seen performing in local trains while the railway police are at their wits end on how to stop this menace.

In spite of RPF and GRP and officers working tirelessly to stop the youngsters from performing dangerous stunts on trains, there are always a stubborn few. A commuter, who was travelling towards CSMT on May 9, 2019, spotted a group of youngsters performing stunts on a moving train. The incident was recorded by the commuter. In the video recorded by the commuter, the boys were seen performing various stunts standing on the footboard and hanging outside of the train.

Senior inspector Rajendar Pal, the Wadala GRP told mid-day,” We formed four teams and instructed them to look for the youths in the video. When we checked the CCTV footage of the station, we came across a video where the boys were seen performing stunts. The video further revealed that they get off at Masjid Railway station.”

“Once we found out their whereabouts, our team laid a trap and finally caught one of the boys who was in the same clothes as captured whole performing stunts in the video. We took him and one of his friends into custody and it was at the police station where he accepted his act,” Pal added .

The arrested boy is a 15-year-old and resides in Andheri. The minor told the police that he was with his friends and was going to purchase a whitener (a substance used for intoxication). They travel by the same local all the time. A case has been filed against them under sections 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) 34 (common intention) of Indian penal code and the police are on the lookout for two more boys who were seen in the footage

Similar stunt stories

A video of a young man performing dangerous stunts on a Mumbai local train has gone viral on social media. The footage shows an unidentified person risking his life by leaning out of the door and skidding along the ground, while the train is in motion. The video has been recorded on a mobile phone from another compartment. A commuter posted the video on his Twitter account with the message to authorities to take immediate action.

The video where the youngster is seen dancing to the song is titled 'Kiki challenge on Mumbai Local trains,' was uploaded on a channel called 'Somu Stoodio'. In the description box, the user has written, "This guy has taken this challenge to a new level. He performed this dance in a local Train in Mumbai and dance was amazing." No mention is made about the name of the man in the video. However, at the start of the video, there is a warning stating that whatever is shown in it should not be repeated.

