Mumbai: Youth engrossed in PUBG game slips into pond and dies in Vasai

21-year-old promises his mother that he would return home after finishing the game but does not turn up till next morning

The deceased was playing the game sitting on the edge of the pond near his house at Dhaniv Vasai Fata

A 21-year-old youth died after he slipped and fell into a pond in Vasai while deeply engrossed in a PUBG game on his phone late Tuesday night. The incident came to light on Wednesday morning when his mother filed a missing person complaint with the Waliv police.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Akash Dixit alias Akash Jha, who was playing the game sitting by the pond near his house at Dhaniv Vasai Fata. When his mother called him, he told her he would return only after finishing the game. But when he did not return home till the next morning, she started calling up his friends and went searching for him. Unable to find him, she approached the Waliv police and filed a missing complaint.

Akash Dixit alias Akash Jha. Pics/Hanif Patel

Later on Wednesday, cops found his body floating in the pond. On being informed, his mother rushed to the spot and jumped into the pond. When she started drowning, too, locals along with fire brigade officials jumped in and saved her. Jha's body was later sent to the nearest hospital for a post-mortem, a police officer said.

The officer said, "Jha's family members are daily wage labourers. He always used to play games on his mobile phone and stay up all night. On the day of the incident, he was so engrossed in the game while sitting on the edge of the pond, that he didn't realise when he slipped in. When he did not return home till morning, his mother started searching for him. His phone, too, was switched off."

Speaking to mid-day, Senior PI Vijay Chogle from Waliv police station said, "The family is in shock. They are not in a condition to give their statements. An accidental death report has been registered. Primary investigation is being conducted."

