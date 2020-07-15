Mumbai's 24-hour COVID-19 count dips below 1,000

After reporting more than 1,000 daily infections for the past several days, Mumbai finally saw a dip in the figure on Tuesday with 954 new COVID-19 cases. However, the death toll, both in the state and the city continued to grow. A total of 213 COVID-19 casualties were recorded on Tuesday, including 70 in the city.

The total COVID-19 cases in the state is inching closer to 2.7 lakh, with the officials confirming that 6,741 more people have contracted the novel Coronavirus.

State health department officials said Pune, with 1,371 new cases, recorded the highest daily count so far. Other districts in Mumbai with a high count included Thane with 524 cases and Kalyan-Dombivli with 405. The recovery rate of the state now stands at 55.67 per cent and on Tuesday, 4,500 patients were discharged after full recovery. Mumbai's recovery rate continues to be 70 per cent, with a doubling rate of 52 days.

Civic officials said the city's daily average growth rate was now at 1.34 per cent, and currently, 11 administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average. Five wards have a growth rate higher than 2 per cent, led by R Central ward with 2.5 per cent. Wards like M East (Govandi), L (Kurla) and H East (includes Behrampada) that were once considered COVID-19 hotspots now have the lowest growth rate.

Meanwhile, G North ward continued to report fresh cases, particularly in the residential areas, and while Dharavi saw 11 new cases, Dadar had 31 and Mahim 28.

Of the 213 deaths, 30 were reported in Thane, 16 in Pune, 12 in Bhiwandi, nine in Pimpri Chinchwad, eight each in Navi Mumbai, Jalgaon and Vasai Virar, seven each in Kalyan Dombivali and Ulhasnagar, six each in Nashik and Solapur, four each in Ahmednagar and Aurangabad, three in Nanded, two each in Parbhani, Latur, Ratnagiri and Raigad and one each in Panvel, Satara, Sangli, Akola, Buldhana, Nagpur and Bhandara.

The death rate of the state is now at 4 per cent.

