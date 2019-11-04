Murder over peeing: Killer's friend held from Ghatkopar

Two days after two auto drivers killed a 52-year-old Malad resident and brutally injured his wife after she tried to stop them from urinating in front of their ironing shop, the local cops arrested one of them – Anilkumar Mishra – from Ghatkopar. However, the main accused – Amit Saurabh – is still at large.

According to the police, the duo had escaped together after the incident, but later they got separated. While Mishra fled to Ghatkopar, Amit went a different way. An officer from Malad police station said Mishra had injured his forearms while he was holding deceased Nandlal Kanojia when Saurabh was attacking him. He had even visited a local doctor's clinic for treatment.

Police sources said that with the help of call data records and information, they found out that Mishra was hiding in Ghatkopar. The cops laid a trap and nabbed him while he was on his way to a bar.

Sources further said Mishra and Saurabh were good friends. While Mishra lives in Aarey Colony, Saurabh resides in a rented house close to the deceased's shop. A police officer said the duo would drink whenever they met and on the night of the incident, Mishra was supposed to go to Saurabh's house. According to Mishra, the knife with which Saurabh attacked Nandlal's wife Urmila was in his pocket.

The officer said, "Under the supervision of senior inspector G Fernandez, police inspector (crime) Gulzarilal Fadtade and detection staff including sub-inspectors P Nishandar and Bansode, Mishra was arrested and produced before court. He was later remanded to police custody till November 8. We are on the lookout for Saurabh." "Urmila is still undergoing treatment at Nair hospital. We have not recorded her statement yet as she is not in a condition to speak," the officer added.

