Musical trail! Karishma Tanna to romance Bandish Bandits actor Ritwik Bhowmik

Karishma Tanna teams up with Bandish Bandits actor Ritwik Bhowmik for the music video of Qatra. The romantic track is produced by Jackky Bhagnani. Bhowmik's outing in the musical web series put him in the spotlight. "He is a fantastic actor and a great co-star. The love track will evoke nostalgia. We shot for it in the prevailing difficult times. We are all in it together," says Tanna, who was last seen on the adventure show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

After winning the show, Karishma shared in an interview, "Khatron Ke Khiladi has been an incredible journey for me, and I have never experienced so much adventure and thrill in my life. As I lifted the coveted trophy, the extraordinary journey and our good times spent in Bulgaria flashed in front of my eyes. I would like to thank my co-contestants and Rohit Shetty for giving me strength and motivating me to overcome my fears. Khatron Ke Khiladi has taught me a lot, and this experience will stay with me forever."

On the work front, the actress, who is known for her roles in TV shows like Naagin, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Naagarjuna: Ek Yodha and Qayamat Ki Raat.

Speaking about Ritwik, the actor received a great response for his digital debut Bandish Bandits. Sharing the experience, the actor said, "Actually I can't choose one there is so much love pouring in and it was totally unexpected. I thought I really hope people like us but people are completely loving us. It's a huge thing for us. It's a huge opportunity. I remember a lot of singers messaging me saying that you portrayed a singer really well."

The ten-part series starred Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry alongside veteran actors including Naseeruddin Shah, Atul Kulkarni Kunaal Roy, Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha and Rajesh Tailang. Produced and created by Amritpal Singh Bindra and directed by Anand Tiwari, the show follows the love story of two young performers from very different musical backgrounds.

