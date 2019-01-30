Must lose 7 kg to play Srikanth, says South star Jiiva

bollywood

South star Jiiva says apart from training, he has been upping his batting skills to do justice to former cricketer's act in Ranveer Singh-starrer '83

Jiiva

He may be miles away from Mumbai, where the hustle around Ranveer Singh-starrer '83 has garnered momentum, but South star Jiiva has commenced work on the film in full swing. "I began training for the part last month," says the actor, who will reprise the role of former Indian cricket team captain, Krishnamachari Srikanth in the film based in the country's first world cup win in the sport.



File photo of the former cricketer on field

"[Former Indian cricketer] Balwinder [Singh] Sandhu had visited me here in Chennai to notice my batting form and see how well-versed I was about cricket. Since then, we have been in touch regularly. Since I must pick up the nuances of batting correctly, I have been exchanging videos of my progress with [his team] regularly," he tells mid-day.



Ranveer Singh

Work on another South Indian film has kept the actor on his toes. "For this film, I am doing [outdoor] exercises instead of training in the gym, which is also aiding my prep for 83. I have a personal trainer who is helping me build my stamina. The workout routine is intense and there is a fair amount of cardiovascular training involved," says the actor, adding that he must shed seven kilos to look "lean and young" for the part. "[I'm focusing on] getting [Srikanth's] nuances and body language on point. I have started watching his videos online, and those of the '83 matches as well."



Krishnamachari Srikanth

Confessing to being a fan of the actor, producer Madhu Mantena says, "I had seen his film, KO (2011) and had wanted to remake it here in Hindi. I'm finally getting a chance to work with him. I can't think of anyone better to play Srikanth."

