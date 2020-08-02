My dad is with me always: Riddhima wears father Rishi Kapoor's watch, shares picture

Late actor Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani has been sharing some pretty unseen pictures of the Kapoor clan on social media for quite some time now. Be it, Rishi Kapoor, with mom, brothers or herself, the star kid has left no stone unturned to express her emotions in front of her followers. Riddhima has made a ritual of sharing some sweet memories with the fans.

This time, she has shared a heartwarming picture on her Instagram handle. Taking to Instagram Stories, Riddhima posted a picture where she is seen flaunting a vintage watch that belonged to her dad. "My dad is with me always. #dadswatch.#dadsblessing," she captioned the image.

She has been pouring her heart out by regularly sharing pictures of the late actor and mourning the loss. Recently, she had shared a throwback photo on her Instagram story of her dad from when he was a child. Calling it the 'cutest pic ever', Riddhima shared the photo in which a young Rishi Kapoor can be seen making a face while posing for the camera (the little one in white).

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been living with mum Neetu Kapoor at their Mumbai home since she came down from Delhi after Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020. The veteran actor had been battling cancer for over two years, for which he was even receiving treatment in New York City for the better part of a year.

View this post on Instagram Love you always Papa ... A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) onMay 12, 2020 at 5:24am PDT

Riddhima had to attend her father's final rites via video call as she was denied permission to fly due to lockdown. She had to travel by road in a car after securing a movement pass. Riddhima took to her Instagram and poured her heart out through multiple Instagram stories.

Rishi's last rites were performed at the Chandanwadi Crematorium in Kalbadevi, Mumbai, near the H.N Reliance hospital where he was admitted. The actor left behind millions of memories for all his fans and Cinema lovers that can never be forgotten. With a career of over five decades and tons of blockbusters and classics, we shall make sure he's always alive and among us!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news