Wish I could be there, come back na papa: Riddhima's note for Rishi Kapoor will leave you in tears

Rishi Kapoor wasn't just a phenomenal actor but also a very lively and lovable human. As exhilarating as his on-screen persona, his real-life demeanour was just as entertaining. In a devastating piece of news, he left us for heavenly adobe on Thursday, 30 April at 8:45 am after a two-year battle with leukaemia. His last rites were performed at the Chandanwadi Crematorium in Kalbadevi, Mumbai, near the H.N Reliance hospital where he was admitted.

Apart from son Ranbir Kapoor, wife Neetu Kapoor, Rishi's death left his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni bereaved. Riddhima, who lives in Delhi, could not make it to the funeral in Mumbai. Riddhima took to her Instagram and poured her heart out through multiple Instagram stories.

Riddhima shared a couple of photos on her Instagram story, which will bring tears to your eyes. In the pictures, we can see Rishi, Neetu and Riddhima in their happier times. "I miss you already. Come back na papa". "Wish I could be there to say goodbye to you papa," she wrote.

The ace jewellery designer also shared a throwback picture with her brother Ranbir Kapoor. The kids can be seen enjoying with late Rishi Kapoor.

Before this, Riddhima had posted a picture with her dad along with an emotional Instagram post. “Papa I love you I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you everyday I will miss your FaceTime calls everyday! I wish I could be there to say goodbye to you ! Until we meet again papa I love you - your Mushk forever (sic)", she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) onApr 30, 2020 at 1:13am PDT

Rishi Kapoor had been battling cancer since 2018 and had spent a year in New York seeking treatment for the same. He breathed his last at age 67.

His mortal remains were taken directly to a crematorium near the hospital. The funeral was attended by Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rajiv Kapoor, and other members of the Kapoor family.

Rishi Kapoor has left behind millions of memories for all his fans and Cinema lovers that can never be forgotten. With a career of over five decades and tons of blockbusters and classics, we shall make sure he's always alive and among us!

You will be missed Chintuji!!

