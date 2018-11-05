'My parents won't let me marry the one I love'

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

My parents won't let me marry my girlfriend because she earns a lot less than I do. How can I convince them that this isn't important for me?

You are an adult capable of making your own decisions. If this doesn't matter, and I honestly don't see why it should, you will simply have to ask your parents to place your happiness above their illogical reasons. They have your best interests at heart, of course, but you should also try and understand why they believe this issue matters.

I am a 25-year-old single male. I had a relationship with a 24-year-old at my last job, but we couldn't marry because of religious reasons even though it was true love. She has been married for three years now and has a 1-year-old child. We don't chat much, but we met a week ago, and she told me she wasn't happy with her marriage and wanted to have an affair with me. I haven't agreed because I may also get married some day and am not comfortable with the idea. She is insisting though, and keeps saying I should agree because this will only remain between us. I am very confused. What should I do? I still have feelings for her, but don't want to be responsible for any issues that may arise in her married life.

- Raj

Putting aside the legality of adultery, or the moral implications, I don't see how anyone can force you to do something you are clearly not comfortable doing. If you and your ex-girlfriend really cared about saving this relationship, religion should not have been a barrier despite what we are all constantly asked to believe. If it has been three years since this ended, and she has a child, what can you possibly hope to accomplish with an affair that can only ruin her marriage? If you still have feelings for her, the time for acting upon them has long passed. Do what your conscience asks you to do.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

