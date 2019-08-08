Nach Baliye 9: Rohit Reddy diagnosed with Hepatitis A; asked not to perform

television

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy were asked not to perform on stage in the previous episode of Nach Baliye 9 as the latter was diagnosed with Hepatitis A

Season nine of the dance reality show Nach Baliye has grabbed the desired attention, and its makers are extremely happy about it. The level of dance in this season is higher than the previous seasons. The performances of all the 'jodis' have been received well by the judges as well, actress Raveena Tandon, and director-choreographer Ahmed Khan.

Talking about Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy, they impressed the audience with their high-on-energy cabaret performance in the first episode. However, the couple was asked to refrain from performing as Rohit Reddy has been diagnosed with Jaundice and Hepatitis A. The couple had already rehearsed and prepared for their performance but the judges were concerned about his health and asked not to take health issues lightly.

This left the fans disappointed, but wishes have been pouring in for his speedy recovery, and to see the Reddy couple bounce back on the screen. As per the representatives of the show, Rohit hasn't recovered completely but he will be surprising the audience with a 'no-music' act alongside television's darling and his wife, Anita. The news has left the fans intrigued and excited to watch the upcoming episode of Anita and Rohit. They both are non-dancers and this is their first-ever reality show together.

On a related note, Nach Baliye 9 is produced by Salman Khan, and the makers of his upcoming film Dabangg 3 are closely keeping an eye on everyone's performances. Reportedly, the winner of this show will be chosen to do a special song in this film, 'Munni Badnaam Huyi.' Dabangg 3 has given a twist to this song by making it 'Munna Badnaam Hua'. The track has already been shot with actress Warina Hussain, who was launched by Salman alongside Ayush Sharma in Loveyatri. The second number of the film will be shot with the Nach Baliye 9 winner.

