Nach Baliye 9: Sourabh Raaj Jain and Riddhima thank their team for the aerial act

television

In an exclusive interaction with mid-day.com, Nach Baliye 9 couple-contestant, Sourabh Raaj Jain and Riddhima Jain speak about the preparation they underwent to put up the aerial act on Saturday, August 24, 2019's episode

Sourabh Raaj Jain with wife Riddhima Jain doing the aerial act on the stage of Nach Baliye 9. All Photos: Star Plus and Banijay

Couple Sourabh Raaj Jain and Riddhima Jain are setting the bar high each time with their own acts. Moving up a notch higher, this pair is also giving a tough time to their competitors in terms of performances.

After delivering a visually appealing and traditional 'Yakshagana' performance last weekend, the couple went one step ahead on Saturday's episode (August 24, 2019) with a stunning mix of a contemporary and aerial act, which they did for the first time, in sync with the show's current fantasy theme!

Speaking about how the entire experience of putting up the act was, Sourabh Raaj Jain shares, "The entire thought of our act was executed very well as our choreographers made the entire vision of it look so clear and made sure that all of what we had wanted to achieve through it was done. Kudos to our Aeriel team as well, who made sure that everything in our act from the dance to the Aeriel lifts was all well balanced."

Sourabh's wife Riddhima has a phobia of heights, but she still took up the challenge of performing the aerial form on stage. Speaking about her experience she shares, "This was definitely tough for me as I do have a fear of heights, so even the thought of performing this at first was quite scary! But our entire team pushed me to do this in the right manner, which eventually made it possible for me. The form was quite tough for Sourabh too initially as I was up on a harness which he had to balance out properly with lifting me along with keeping the dance steps well in sync with each other. But overall he too was my guiding force in this act, and together we both along with our choreographers made this happen."

Not only by the judges but Sourabh and Riddhima earned accolades from other contestants as well. The couple also received their very first Hi5 for their flawless performance on the Nach Baliye stage.

Also Read: Nach Baliye 9: Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva eliminated; actress calls out the makers

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates