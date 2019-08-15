Nach Baliye 9: Urvashi Dholakia's sons want her to get married to ex Anuj Sachdeva

television

Urvashi Dholakia's sons, Sagar and Kshitij, came for the special family episode of Nach Baliye 9. They expressed their desire for Urvashi and Anuj Sachdeva reuniting as a couple.

Urvashi Dholakia with her sons, Sagar and Kshitij, and former boyfriend Anuj Sachdeva. Picture Courtesy: PR image

Former couples Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva are winning hearts with their performance in the dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9, which airs on Star Plus. The couple ended up in the bottom two last week but were saved as Vindu Dara Singh and wife Dina Umarova were eliminated from the show. The upcoming episode of Nach Baliye will have the contestants' family and friends on it. Urvashi Dholakia's sons Sagar and Kshitij Dholakia visited her on the sets of the show.

As per the representatives of Nach Baliye 9, Urvashi Dholakia's sons, Sagar and Kshitij want Urvashi to reunite with her ex-boyfriend, Anuj Sachdeva. Due to Urvashi and Anuj's chemistry on-screen, the show's judges - Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan - are eagerly waiting for them to take their relationship to the next level. While shooting for the upcoming episode, Urvashi gave some insights about their relationship and revealed, "When I needed him in my initial days, I never got a positive response or clarity from Anuj. Now that I am independent, I don't want to be dependent on anyone."

When Anuj Sachdeva was asked about Urvashi's children wanting him and their mother to get together, Anuj said, "Jab waqt sahi hoga aur andar se lagega, (When the time is right and I hear an inner voice) I might just say yes."

It is a family special weekend on Nach Baliye 9 this week, and Urvashi's children will be seen as a part of the episode. Commenting on their mother's relationship with Anuj, they said, "Anuj is a very nice person, he's perfect for our mom. Whenever he bought anything for her, he would always get something for us too. Anuj is like family to us, but we never questioned our mom about her relation with Anuj. All we want is for her to be happy and if she's happy with Anuj, we are happy for her."

Will the kids manage to get Anuj and Urvashi back together?

Also Read: Nach Baliye 9: Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva display perfect chemistry

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates