Nagpur: NEET zero scorer who sought revaluation admits she didn't attempt any question

A NEET examinee, who has scored zero in exams and approached the Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court seeking revaluation of paper, revealed that she did not attempt any question and has been lying all along.

Vasundhara Bhojane’s attorney Ashwin Deshpande informed the bench that she did not even open up to her parents about not attempting any questions.

According to a report on Mumbai Mirror, The petitioner’s lie came to light when National Testing Agency that conducted the test submitted her blank OMR sheet in the court through counsel Prithviraj Chavan.

Even then the teenager wasn’t ready to accept it, it was only after Deshpande counselled her, did she reveal the truth. She informed that she did not attempt a single question and was lying as she was “under pressure” from her parents to score well.

Bhojane had claimed that her score must have been the consequence of a technical discrepancy in the evaluation process as she is shocked to see her marks and that she was expecting a score of over 600/720. She also said that she had been a bright student with a score of 93.4% in Class 10 and 81.85% in Class 12 exams.

However, her attorney tendered an unconditional apology to the court after the truth came to light. After expressing disappointment the court directed the petitioner to deposit Rs 25000 as fine for misleading the court.

