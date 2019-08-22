Nalini Sriharan's parole extended by three weeks

national

A convict serving life in Rajiv Gandhi' s assassination case, Nalini was granted parole of 30 days to make arrangements for her daughter's wedding

The Madras High Court on Wednesday extended the ongoing parole of Nalini Sriharan, a convict serving life in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, by another three weeks. The leave period would expire on August 25.

A division bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and M Nirmal Kumar told PTI the same conditions ordered by it earlier would apply during this period. The court had ordered the Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday to file its reply to Nalini's plea, seeking an extension of her ongoing parole by 30 days from August 25. Nalini had reportedly submitted that she has moved the court as the state DIG Prisons in his August 13 letter had rejected her representation for extension of the leave for another 30 days. Earlier last month, allowing a petition by Nalini, the court had granted her 30 days leave for making arrangements for her daughter's marriage.

After being released from the Central Prison in Vellore on July 25, Nalini has been residing at Sathuvachari there. Lodged in prison for over 27 years, she had initially sought a six-month leave to make arrangements for her daughter's marriage. During the hearing of Nalini's leave plea, the Public Prosecutor had submitted that the 'Tamil Nadu Suspension of Sentence Rules 1982' provides for a maximum 30 day period as parole for a convict at a point of time and hence the court can consider granting leave within this limit.

The court in its order had noted that Rule 22 speaks about the extension of 30 days' leave, but it can be exercised only after the initial grant. Nalini, in her petition, said that despite her sincere efforts, she was not able to complete the arrangements for the marriage of her daughter within the leave period. Nalini and six other people are serving life imprisonment in the case related to the assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi by a suicide bomber at an election rally in Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991.

