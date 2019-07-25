Search

Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Nalini Sriharan walks out of prison on parole

Published: Jul 25, 2019, 12:27 IST | mid-day online desk

The Madras High Court granted Nalini Sriharan 30-day parole on July 5

Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Nalini Sriharan walks out of prison on parole
Pic/ANI

One of the convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, Nalini Sriharan was released from prison on month-long parole on Thursday.

Nalini was convicted for life but she walked out of the Vellore Central Prison. The Madras High Court granted her 30-day parole on July 5 so that she can make arrangements for her daughter's wedding.

The court also directed the Tamil Nadu government to bear the escort charges.

Also read: I see my dear friend Rajiv Gandhi in you: Amarinder Singh to Rahul Gandhi

Nalini had approached the High Court before a bench of judges which was led by Justice Sunderesh and Nirmal Kumar to seek six months of ordinary leave for the preparations.

In 28 of imprisonment, Nalini came out on parole for the first time. In 2016, she was granted a 12-hour parole to attend the funeral of her father.

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in May 1991 by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu. 14 other people also died in the attack.

Also read: Priyanka Gandhi shares a throwback photo on Rajiv Gandhi's death anniversary

Nalini's daughter, Charithra Sriharan was born in prison and is currently a medical practitioner in London.

(with inputs from ANI)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

rajiv gandhinational news

Rajiv Gandhi assassin gets parole to attend father's last rites

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK