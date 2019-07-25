Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Nalini Sriharan walks out of prison on parole

national

The Madras High Court granted Nalini Sriharan 30-day parole on July 5

One of the convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, Nalini Sriharan was released from prison on month-long parole on Thursday.

Nalini was convicted for life but she walked out of the Vellore Central Prison. The Madras High Court granted her 30-day parole on July 5 so that she can make arrangements for her daughter's wedding.

The court also directed the Tamil Nadu government to bear the escort charges.

Nalini had approached the High Court before a bench of judges which was led by Justice Sunderesh and Nirmal Kumar to seek six months of ordinary leave for the preparations.

In 28 of imprisonment, Nalini came out on parole for the first time. In 2016, she was granted a 12-hour parole to attend the funeral of her father.

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in May 1991 by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu. 14 other people also died in the attack.

Nalini's daughter, Charithra Sriharan was born in prison and is currently a medical practitioner in London.

(with inputs from ANI)

