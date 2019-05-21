Priyanka Gandhi shares a throwback photo on Rajiv Gandhi's death anniversary
Priyanka Gandhi shared an image from the past in which she could be seen hugging Rajiv Gandhi
New Delhi: Congress general secretary in-charge Priyanka Gandhi paid tributes to her father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 28th death anniversary calling him her "hero". Priyanka Gandhi also shared an image from the past in which she could be seen hugging Rajiv Gandhi. Along with the picture the Congress leader also shared few stanzas from Harivansh Rai Bachchan's famous poem 'Agneepath'. "You will always be my hero", she wrote along with the image.
You will always be my hero. pic.twitter.com/LYPciCD234— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) May 21, 2019
Earlier in the day, United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka paid floral tribute to late prime minister on his death anniversary at Veer Bhumi in New Delhi
Priyanka's husband Robert Vadra was also present with the Gandhi family and also paid obeisance. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former President Pranab Mukherjee too paid homage to the former prime minister.
Born on August 20, 1944, Rajiv Gandhi had represented Uttar Pradesh's Amethi parliamentary constituency four times.
